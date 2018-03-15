Alcami Donation to Outfit TROSA Medical Department

DURHAM, North Carolina, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation, a leading provider of fully-integrated custom end-to-end solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers, Inc. (TROSA), a Durham-based innovative, multi-year residential program that enables substance abusers to be productive, recovering individuals by providing comprehensive treatment, work-based vocational training, education, and continuing care, today announce Alcami's donation of $10,000 to the nonprofit. Alcami's gift will fund TROSA's technology needs for its recently established Comprehensive Care Center.

"Alcami is proud to support TROSA, an incredible, nationally-recognized care provider with a revered standing in the recovery and public health communities, and a true source of hope for people struggling with addiction," said Alcami CEO, President and Chairman, Dr. Stephan Kutzer. "We share TROSA's compassion for the community and believe an investment in their organization is an investment in saving lives."

Alcami's donation will properly outfit TROSA's medical department with computers, monitors, and accessories for its exam rooms, which will enable its medical specialists to quickly assess and document treatment for residents. It will also equip their medical office bullpen, where residents receive vocational training. The upgrades will optimize TROSA's overall operations, increase efficiency, and ultimately improve the physical and mental health outcomes of individuals enrolled in their long-term recovery program.

"TROSA is so thankful for this gift from Alcami," said TROSA Founder, President and CEO, Kevin McDonald. "At TROSA, we treat the whole person, including the physical and mental health needs of our residents in recovery. Funding our medical team's urgent technology needs for the new TROSA Comprehensive Care Center will greatly enhance our work. Now, thanks to Alcami, we can take full advantage of the outstanding talents of our health specialists and better serve our residents."

Alcami's Durham, North Carolina global headquarters and development services laboratories are situated in the heart of Research Triangle Park (RTP), a region known for its cutting-edge innovation, invention, and medical advances. The growing facility, currently undergoing a technology expansion into biotherapeutics, specializes in abuse deterrence studies to reduce or eliminate the abuse and misuse of opioids. Furthermore, Alcami supports the industry and patients with the development and manufacture of opioid addiction therapeutic treatments.

ABOUT ALCAMI

Alcami is a world-class fully integrated end-to-end contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in North Carolina, with executive offices in Durham and Wilmington. With over 1,000 employees operating at ten global locations, Alcami provides customizable and innovative services to small and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies by offering individualized and integrated services across multiple areas. We connect our clients with innovative solutions for API development and manufacturing, solid-state chemistry, formulation development, analytical development and testing services, clinical and commercial finished dosage form manufacturing (oral solid dose and parenteral), packaging, and stability services. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

ABOUT TROSA

TROSA is a multi-year residential program that enables men and women with substance use disorders to be productive, recovering individuals. In addition to fulfilling the daily needs of residents (housing, food, clothing, personal care products, and more) for at least two years, TROSA's program elements include vocational training, health care, educational opportunities, counseling, mentoring, and more - all at no cost to those we serve. Last year, over 900 men and women walked through TROSA's doors in search of effective long-term recovery options. TROSA is able to provide its services at no cost thanks to generous charitable donations, grants, and innovative, award-winning social enterprises: TROSA Moving; TROSA Lawn Care; TROSA Thrift Store; and TROSA Holiday Tree Lots.

