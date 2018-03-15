To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 15 March 2018





Company Announcement number 22/2018 - 15 March 2018



Opening of new floating-rate bonds



Realkredit Danmark will open new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of RD Nibor3 and RD Cibor6.



The characteristics of the new bonds are listed in the appendix.



The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.



The Executive Board



Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=668609