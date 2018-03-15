KONE OYJ: KONE wins order for Eglinton Crosstown project in Toronto Light Rail expansion

KONE Corporation, press release, March 15, 2018





KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to provide energy-efficient KONE MonoSpace 700 elevators for the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit (LRT) project owned and designed by Metrolinx and operated by the Toronto Transit Commission in Canada.

Construction of the new line's 25 stations is expected to begin in June 2018. Substantial completion is projected for December 31, 2021, with stations opening in 2022.

"KONE is honored to play a part in the expansion and enhancement of this vitally important transportation system in Toronto, which will improve the flow of urban life in Canada's largest city," says Larry Wash, executive vice president, KONE Americas.

KONE solutions to be installed in 16 of the expansion's 25 stations include 51 KONE MonoSpace 700 elevators.

Project architect is Crosslinx Transit Solutions Design, a joint venture of SNC-Lavalin Inc. & IBI Group. General contractor is Crosslinx Transit Solutions Constructors, a partnership of SNC-Lavalin Constructors (Pacific) Inc., Dragados Canada Inc., EllisDon Civil Ltd. and Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc.

The order was booked in the third quarter of 2017.

