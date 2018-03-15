The global metal casting robots marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005593/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global metal casting robots market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global metal casting robots market based on end-user (metal foundry industry, automotive industry, semiconductor and telecom industries, and aerospace and defense industries). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: advantages over traditional metal casting methods

The metal casting robots offer various advantages over traditional metal casting methods such as a higher payload capacity which helps in optimization of cycle times. This leads to an increase in productivity while ensuring consistency of product quality, speed, safety, and reliability.

Metal casting robots also help improve work-related safety due to a reduction in repetitive injuries. Also, they are more reliable for complex casting tasks and enable easy integration with peripheral devices, such as grippers and deflashing presses. Casting robots can meet the challenges of sands and lubricants of high-performance foundries. They also facilitate planning of the casting process with the help of computer-aided design and simulation.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: technological innovations to ease integration of metal casting robots

Technological innovations to ease integration of metal casting robots through various methods such as virtual commissioning, off-line programming, and simulation. Virtual commissioning is gaining traction over on-site commissioning, as it helps in the reduction of time and cost by 50%-60%. Virtual commissioning supports the entire life cycle of metal casting robots, apart from the initial design and decision-making processes.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for robotics research, "Virtual commissioning is used by system integrators, proposal engineers, and sales personnel to showcase metal casting robots to potential customers. As all retooling and rework happen in a virtual environment, there is a significant reduction in the cost incurred. This can, in turn, help system integrators to improve the delivery of their services and improve efficiency."

Market challenge: high initial investment

Initial installation of metal casting robots includes investments in fixtures, tooling, and costs incurred for preventive maintenance, safety, operator training, and the use of complementary peripheral equipment. This has deterred metal foundries and industrial players with in-house foundries from investing in metal casting robots. Considering the high initial investment, many existing SMEs prefer to use traditional methods of welding.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discount on all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005593/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com