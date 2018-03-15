Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new market segmentation study on the chemical fertilizer industry. A prominent chemical fertilizers supplier wanted to modify their offerings to bridge the demand-supply gap and generate better ROI.

According to the market segmentation experts at Infiniti, "Market segmentation solution helps firms understand their target audience and competently sell their product offerings to meet the target demands."

The chemical fertilizers industry is witnessing promising growth due to the increasing demand for food production. With the exponential rise in global population, companies are emphasizing on the use of effective and low-cost fertilizers for agricultural production. Also, the mounting emphasis towards the use of plant-based foods as a dietary supplement is convincing organizations to re-align their products offered and meet the wants of the target audience.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client allot their resources effectively to meet the business requirements. The client was able to better comprehend the priorities, needs, and common interests of the customers and effectively position their products to meet the end-users' demands.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Classify the market based on needs, demographics, and user's preferences

Devise a suitable marketing strategy to position their products effectively

This market segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

Satisfying the requirements of the specific target market

Sending targeted marketing campaigns to achieve higher acquisition rates

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/chemical-fertilizers-market-segmentation

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

