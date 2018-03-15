New Lubrizol PV2600 Series Approved for Mercedes-Benz MBQL 229.71
CLEVELAND, March 15 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces its new Lubrizol PV2600 series additive technology is approved for formulating Mercedes-Benz (MB) 229.71 engine oils. These lubricants are mandatory to meet warranted service fill requirements for the latest generation of hybrid powertrains employing Daimler OM654 turbocharged diesel engines and M256 or M264 gasoline engines that come with 48V integrated electrics.
"European automotive OEMs are introducing new high-performance engines, hybrid powertrains and advanced aftertreatment systems as they seek to meet evolving European emissions requirements for 2021 and beyond," says Colin Morton, Lubrizol regional business manager for Europe, Passenger Car Engine Oils. "The Mercedes-Benz 229.71 specification represents one of the first in a new generation of advanced low viscosity SAE 0W-20 lubricants required to maintain reliable operation of the latest electrified automotive hardware designs."
MB 229.71 is based on ACEA C5-16, the fastest-growing engine oil category in the European lubricants market today. Mercedes-Benz vehicles requiring this class of lubricant are approaching their first in-warranty service interval, which will lead to a rapid increase in their demand.
Morton continues, "We are pleased to bring our new Lubrizol PV2600 series to the market as an addition to our established range of market-leading Lubrizol ACTTM additive technologies. Our full range of additives are proven to increase durability of modern engines and aftertreatment systems, including protection against low speed pre-ignition, providing oil marketers with solutions to supply all of Daimler's service fill requirements."
Success in today's automotive industry depends on higher performance, and Lubrizol is committed to lubricant performance that enables our partners to get there. For more information on Lubrizol's solutions for passenger car engine oils, contact your Lubrizol representative and visit www.lubrizoladditives360.com to learn more.
About The Lubrizol Corporation
The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.
With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.
Media Contact
Rebecca Appledorn
(440) 347-8731
www.lubrizol.com
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Lubrizol via Globenewswire