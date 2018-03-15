Dialight's New Medium Intensity LED Obstruction Beacon Now Globally Certified for International Deployment

Latest Innovation in Dialight's Obstruction Line Delivers Reliable Performance with CE, CASA & RCM Certification for International Applications

FARMINGDALE, New Jersey, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Dialight (LSE:DIA), the global leader in industrial LED lighting technology, today launched its new VigilantMedium Intensity LED Obstruction Beacon, now with full-system CE, CASA and RCM certifications to meet global aviation standards.

This latest addition in Dialight's proven-dependable LED obstruction family builds on 17 years of innovation to provide long-lasting protection for towers, antennas and other all structures. With its upgraded flash head, patented optics, purpose-built electronics and new cast enclosure, the Medium Intensity Beacon, available in red, white or dual red and white, offers reliable performance that dramatically reduces maintenance costs and non-compliance risk. The product is covered by Dialight's industry-leading 5-year warranty.

One of the most widely certified obstruction systems of its kind on the market, Dialight's Medium Intensity Beacon meets Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Transport Canada and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) specifications. This enables multinational companies to streamline procurement by purchasing long-lasting obstruction solutions from a single supplier for international deployment.

The new system leverages Dialight's long-standing patented optics design that maximizes aviation visibility and safety, while reducing ground scatter and neighborhood disturbance. It's fully-redesigned cast enclosure also includes:

A new interior panel that hides wiring, enabling access to the display for diagnostics without interrupting power to the system

More room for wiring connections and ground bonding

The option to integrate the INEM remote monitoring and control system

Padlock provisions and toolless entry

NEMA 4X and IP66 ratings

Copper-free, marine grade, modified A-360 aluminum construction

Powder coating for additional resistance to environmental conditions

For enhanced durability, the product also features a new accessory - an integrated ice shield with a hinged-top design that allows easy access to the beacon yet withstands up to 150 pounds of impact force. The galvanized shield mounts easily and quickly to existing hardware and sits closer to the beacon to prevent bird nesting and reduced wind loading. The shield provides greater protection with minimal impact on strobe visibility, allowing for over 300-degrees of visible light.

Since 2001, Dialight has been the first company to achieve FAA certification for LED obstruction lighting. The launch of the Vigilant Medium Intensity with CE certification is part of Dialight's 80-year legacy of innovation and sustainability.

To learn more about Dialight's market-leading LED obstruction lighting solutions, please visit https://www.dialight.com/product/products-solutions/obstruction-lights/.

About Dialight

Dialight is a global leader in improving sustainability, safety and operational efficiency for its customers by providing high-efficiency, long-lasting LED lighting technology for industrial applications. With over a million fixtures installed worldwide, Dialight's class-leading technology reduces energy use, cost and environmental impact for customers and is certified to a broad range of international standards. The company's operations are headquartered in the U.S., and it is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker DIA.Further information on Dialight and its products is available at www.dialight.com.

