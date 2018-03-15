The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits declined in line with expectations last week, according to data released by the Labor Department on Thursday. US initial jobless claims fell by 4,000 to 226,000 from the previous week's level, which was revised down by 1,000 Meanwhile, the four-week moving average fell by 750 to 221,500 from the previous week's average, which was revised down by 250. The four-week average is considered more reliable as it smooths out sharp fluctuations in ...

