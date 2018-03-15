North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: North American Cannabis Holdings and Puration Signal Full Steam Ahead in Canada and California Recreational Marijuana Markets

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) and Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) are continuing to forge ahead with establishing operations in Canada and California to position both companies to benefit from the respective legalization of recreational marijuana. USMJ recently announced a letter of intent to acquire a company in California that would advance USMJ's strategy to enter the recreational marijuana grow and dispensary markets in California. PURA has recently announced developments in California to establish an extraction operation and produce cannabis extract infused beverages for the legal California recreational marijuana market. Together, USMJ and PURA have been developing an opportunity to acquire a grow operation in Canada in advance of the pending nationwide legalization of recreational marijuana expected this coming July. Management indicates a letter of intent agreement in Canada that would lead to USMJ acquiring a grow operation and PURA establishing an extract facility, is imminent. USMJ recently reported 28% organic revenue growth with over $400,000 in sales for the first six months of the fiscal year for 2018. PURA's sales of EVERx are increasing rapidly with multiple retail outlets and a new distribution partner. With solid historical momentum and the developing expansion opportunities in Canada and California, the combined management of USMJ and PURA indicate operations are full-steam-ahead, and that a strategic acquisition is anticipated to close within the first week of April.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

