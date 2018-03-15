ITPartners+ Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / ITPartners+, a premier Managed Services Provider in Michigan, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named ITPartners+ to its 2018 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today's fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

ITPartners+ was chosen for their dedication to the Managed Services channel offering tailoring all services and products to focus on the SMB (Small to Medium Sized Business). ITPartners+ has positioned their company to always ask the question "How can we do this better?" and has tailored its services specifically based on customer feedback and trends. Fully Managed, Unbelievably Simple. That's our motto and that's why we were chosen.

"Managed service providers have become integral to the success of businesses everywhere, both large and small," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies. The companies on CRN's 2018 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to customers' changing needs and demonstrated the ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments."

"We are honored and beyond excited to be named in the MSP500 list as a Pioneer250," said Kevin Damghani, CEO of ITPartners+. "We set out to do Managed Services differently by offering one flat price that includes 'everything'. Our customers clearly have responded well to this. Thank you to The Channel Company for the award. "

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2018 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About ITPartners+

Founded in 2007, ITPartners+ is a Managed Services Provider in Grand Rapids, MI with a national reach and supports over 1,500 customers nationwide. With services for companies with and without IT infrastructure in-house, our flexible and unlimited model is unique in the Managed Services Industry. One company, unlimited support, and no surprise bills: that's our promise. Fully Managed, Unbelievably Simple.

The Channel Company Contact:

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

508.416.1195

mturpin@thechannelco.com

ITPartners+ Contact:

Jonathan Highman

ITPartners+

616.828.1010

jonathan@itpartners.com

ITPartners.com

SOURCE: IT Partners