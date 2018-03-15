sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Sun Hydraulics Corporation: Sun Hydraulics to Participate at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ: SNHY) ('Sun' or the 'Company'), a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets, announced that Tricia L. Fulton, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference in New York City on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

Sun's presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:55 p.m. Eastern Time. A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company website at www.sunhydraulics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Sun

Sun Hydraulics Corporation is an industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets. In the hydraulics market, the Company is a leading manufacturer of high-performance screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the worldwide industrial and mobile hydraulics markets. In the electronics market, the Company is a global provider of innovative electronic control, display and instrumentation solutions for both recreational and off-highway vehicles, as well as stationary and power generation equipment.

For more information about Sun, please visit www.sunhydraulics.com.

For more information, contact:

Karen L. Howard / Deborah K. Pawlowski
Kei Advisors LLC
(716) 843-3942 / (716) 843-3908
khoward@keiadvisors.com / dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

SOURCE: Sun Hydraulics Corporation


