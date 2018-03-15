Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2018) - International Battery Metals Ltd. (CSE: IBAT) ("IBAT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its March 8, 2018 news release, the Company's non-brokered private placement offering has been amended to offer up to 3,000,000 Units at $0.35 cents per Unit raising $1,050,000, which Units shall be identical to those offered under the brokered private placement as previously announced. The Company may pay commissions or finder's fees in cash, shares or warrants or any combination thereof in accordance with the rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The foregoing financing is subject to applicable securities laws and regulatory approval. The net proceeds from the private placement will be used for working capital of the Company.

