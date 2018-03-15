Technavio's latest market research report on the global nerve monitoring systems marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global nerve monitoring systems market will grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of neurological disorders is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Various neurological diseases such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and peripheral neuropathy affect nerve functioning and cause weakness and tingling of muscles and blurred vision. Nerve monitoring systems are required for the diagnosis and monitoring of these diseases. Over the past decade, the world has witnessed a rapid increase in the prevalence of nerve disorders, which is boosting the demand for nerve monitoring systems worldwide.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing applications of health informatics and monitoring solutions as one of the key emerging trends driving the global nerve monitoring systems market

Growing applications of health informatics and monitoring solutions

Health informatics is a combination of information technology and healthcare dynamics. It deals with the acquisition, transmission, processing, storage, retrieval, and use of health information. It is an emerging trend in the global nerve monitoring systems market. Neuroinformatics is a research field that includes neuroscience, computational models, analytical tools, cognitive science, big data analytics, advanced computing technologies, and machine learning. These technologies improve medical diagnosis and disease analysis functions of nerve monitoring equipment like EEG, IONM, and EMG.

At present, health informatics and monitoring solutions enable clinicians to remotely view vital information from multiple devices including ventilators, capnography monitors, and depth of consciousness monitors. The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has developed EEG analyzer, a decision support system software, which is used for the detection of neurological disorders like epilepsy.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for patient monitoring devicesresearch, "The growing applications of health informatics and monitoring solutions will drive the growth of the global nerve monitoring systems market in the future. Remote monitoring enables physicians to consistently track the vital signs of patients including blood pressure, the flow of oxygen in the blood, and respiration rate, from remote locations leading to significant improvements in the standard of healthcare. The clinicians can view this data directly when they are connected to the hospital network through web-enabled devices like smartphones, tablets, desktops, workstation on wheels, and nurse stations."

Global nerve monitoring systems market segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global nerve monitoring systems market technology (EEG, EMG, and evoked potential), by product (monitoring systems and accessories), by end-user (hospitals and ASCs), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas was the leading region for the global nerve monitoring systems market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 68%, followed by EMEA and APAC. Americas is expected to witness a further increase of over 2% by 2022. The growing prevalence of various neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and neurological movement disorders in the geriatric population will increase the demand for nerve monitoring systems.

