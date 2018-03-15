Dominique Gros Mayor of Metz, Creator Philippe Starck and Hilton Present Maison Heler Metz, Curio Collection by Hilton and Share Their Vision on the On-Going Revival of the Alsatian City

Metz Mayor Dominique Gros, internationally acclaimed creator Philippe Starck and Hilton unveiled plans for the distinctive, Maison Heler Metz, Curio Collection by Hilton. The 14-story hotel, which will operate under Curio Collection by Hilton in a landmark agreement unveiled at MIPIM, includes a €22.5 million investment led by Yvon Gérard and a consortium of investors.

"Maison Heler Metz is a unique property, the design of which perfectly captures the spirit of our handpicked Curio Collection by Hilton hotels. This will be Metz's first high-end hotel opening in a number of years, and an impressive addition to our portfolio in France, which continues to be the most visited country in the world," said Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton.

Curio Collection by Hilton is made up of nearly 50 remarkable hotels selected for their unique character and celebrated for their individuality. Maison Heler Metz joins more than 20 Curio Collection by Hilton hotels, trading or under construction properties in Europe.

"Metz is going through a revival. The opening of the Centre Pompidou Metz and the wider Quartier de l'Amphithéâtre redevelopment is attracting investment and drawing household names such as Philippe Starck and Hilton's Curio Collection," said Dominique Gros, mayor of Metz. "It's great to see projects of this caliber come to Metz and there are exciting times ahead for the city."

In the heart of the newly developed Quartier de l'Amphithéâtre, Maison Heler Metz will be the first hotel entirely created and developed from the ground up by the French creator. Starck has imagined this extraordinary construction in resonance with the Centre Pompidou Metz, like a habitable, surreal and poetic work of art, becoming a strong symbol for the region.

"This project is an 'out-of-scale' phantasmagoric architecture," said Philippe Starck. "It's a game about uprooted roots, a symbolic construction of the Lorraine region."

The monolithic and monochromatic building topped by an 18th century traditional Alsatian home will be a unique destination for guests and local residents to enjoy. The house will rest atop the 14th floor and include a rooftop terrace and garden, peppered with local trees and offering breath-taking views over the entire city. The house will also hold a cozy and poetic restaurant and lounge bar. The 119 guest rooms and suites are comfortable and elegant, complemented by modern amenities including a fitness center as well as private meeting spaces.

"Philippe Starck is a pioneer of international design and we are very proud to be working with him on this project," said Yvon Gerard, co-founder of Maison Heler and leader of the project.

The hotel is part of the social, ecological and economic development of Metz, in a new neighborhood dedicated to culture, housing and business. Located on Metz's former freight station, Maison Heler Metz is the most ambitious urban planning development launched in the region for a century. As the first high-rise building (IGH) built in the Moselle region complying with the HQE RT2012 High Environment Quality standards, Maison Heler Metz is situated with immediate proximity to the Centre Pompidou-Metz, the Muse shopping centre and the Congress Centre, which will all diversify and strengthen the attractiveness of this landmark hotel.

"Maison Heler Metz is a fantastic addition to the Quartier de l'Amphithéâtre. Improving the region's hotel offerings, this property will be a destination in its own right," said Jean-Luc Bohl, chairman of Metz Métropole.

Maison Heler Metz, Curio Collection by Hilton will be located at the ZAC Amphitheatre, 57000, Metz. More information on upcoming Curio Collection by Hilton openings is available at news.curiocollection.com/openings.

