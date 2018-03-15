Meetingsbooker.com Reveals the Key Statistics for Online Bookings

DUBLIN, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Meetingsbooker.com, the global leader in online meeting room bookings has reviewed their data to compile a detailed report outlining the key trends surrounding the discovery and online booking of meeting venues. The report entitled "Online meeting bookings report the numbers you need to know" underlines the rapid digitalisation of this multi-billion industry, from an offline transaction to a fast online solution.

The report details a wide range of findings, designed to help both customers and suppliers better understand this new sector. Interestingly, the study highlights the wide variety of suppliers offering meeting space for hire online, with 48% of bookings going to non-hotel venues including co-working spaces and business centres.

The study also shows that meetings from 1 to 20 attendees represents 95% of meetings booked online, while full day meetings represent 49%, outlining them as the most popular duration. The report reveals how the Meetingsbooker.com technology is now being used to deliver dynamic pricing for meetings, with 41% of bookings including a discounted rate against the venues standard prices, or a free item such as coffee breaks.

"We felt it was important to share our data with the industry in order to answer the most common questions we are asked on a daily basis. We have spent years building out our technology platform and it's our view that within 3 years, the vast majority of small meetings will be booked online" commented Ciaran Delaney, CEO of Meetingsbooker.com.

The report also looks at how hotels and business travel agencies are now embracing this new technology in order to reduce operational overheads, whilst delivering a faster solution for their corporate clients. The full report is available to down load athttps://www.meetingsbooker.com/meetingsreport