Gladson Acquires FSEnet+ and Webcollage

CHICAGO, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Gladson, a portfolio company of The Wicks Group ("Wicks"), announced today that it has acquired both FSEnet+, a leading product data management and syndication provider, and Webcollage, the leading cloud-based platform for manufacturers to manage and publish rich product information across a vast network of retailer sites globally. Combined with Gladson's industry-leading digital content hub of consumer goods product information and images, the three companies together offer a powerful end-to-end product content management experience. The acquisitions will enable brands and retailers to drive efficiency in their supply chain, space management and eCommerce operations to increase conversions and optimize digital and in-store experiences. The terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

"Our clients are struggling working with multiple providers of product information and digital assets due to inconsistent formats, and ever changing product labeling and packaging. Retailers and other data recipients need complete and consistent data to power their eCommerce websites and to optimize their shelf management process. We have listened to our clients and made great strides in bringing best-in-class solutions together to help solve this challenge in the industry," said Gladson CEO Paul Salay.

By combining the FSEnet+ product data management engine with the Webcollageplatform, Content Publisher, fueled by the largest independently verified hub of digital product content, we have taken significant steps to enable a more efficient transfer of information between supply and demand. The desire for a single source where brands and retailers can truly collaborate with each other is now a reality."

"We are thrilled to welcome FSEnet+ and Webcollage to the Gladson family," said Thomas Kearney, Principal at Wicks. "The addition of these two great companies to the Gladson platform helps achieve our objective of building a leading information business for brands and retailers in our target markets."

Gladson is now uniquely positioned in the industry to deliver a seamless shopper content experience, with the largest brand and retailer network, the highest quality and most complete data across multiple industries (from apparel, durable goods and automotive to consumer product goods, and food and beverage), delivered in accordance with client and industry-defined standards, via a leading cloud-based content platform. Plus, clients will continue to receive exceptional service from an unmatched client team in the industry.

"With FSEnet+ joining Gladson, it underscores an important opportunity at this critical time to accelerate product management services across in the industries and markets that we serve," said FSEnet+ President & CEO Kirby McBride. "We've found the right partner to not only execute our global vision, but to broaden the solution set for all Customers bringing obvious and incremental value."

"For almost 20 years, Webcollage has defined the category of rich media content creation and syndication," said John Federman, Webcollage CEO. "Both manufacturers and suppliers have been piecing together disparate solutions for years, and time and again our solutions have combined with those of Gladson to the delight of our clients and partners. We're thrilled to share Gladson's vision of becoming a single source provider for this marketplace and look forward to being a part of the Gladson group's evolution."

"Gladson's mission continues to provide our clients with the best verified and accessible content. Gladson remains committed to focusing its investments in technology and innovation to address their needs," said Paul Salay.

About Gladson Group Holdings

Gladson's digital asset management and product information management solutions enable the most efficient and accurate transfer of information across the brand and retailer ecosystem on the market today. Clients are able to increase in-store and eCommerce sales with Gladson's detailed and verified product information that helps shoppers in their buying decisions, while its store optimization services enable attractive and effective store and shelf layouts to facilitate the path to purchase.

Gladson's enterprise-ready digital content feeds eCommerce, space planning, category management, store optimization, marketing, advertising, supply chain, market research, mobile applications, master data management and other critical business processes and systems. For more information, visit www.gladson.com.

About FSEnet+ (FSE Inc.)

FSEnet+ is a leading provider of product data management services and is certified as a GS1 GDSN data pool. FSEnet+ addresses supply chain, eCommerce and regulatory needs through our global network and provide solutions and services that ensure "perfect data in every system." FSEnet+ is headquartered in Boston, with offices in Paris, Warsaw, Sao Paulo and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.fsenet.com.

About Webcollage

Webcollage is the leading cloud-based platform for the publishing of rich product content and syndication across retail sites globally. Built in an environment rich in strategic thinking and innovation, the Webcollage platform serves more than 1,000 of the world's most demanding brands, providing the tools they need to deliver consistent content to power online sales conversions and improve the customer experience. The Webcollage global network includes more than 600 top retailers across dozens of countries. Webcollage is headquartered in New York City with offices in the U.S. and Europe. More information: www.webcollage.com.

About The Wicks Group

The Wicks Group (http://www.wicksgroup.com) is a private investment firm based in New York City that invests in lower-middle-market companies operating in selected segments of the information, education, and media industries principally in the United States and Canada. Since its founding in 1989, Wicks has invested over $1 billion of capital in more than 30 platform companies and approximately 100 add-on acquisitions. The firm has applied a consistent investment strategy since its founding, partnering with high-quality, experienced management teams to build businesses organically and through acquisitions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654481/Gladson_Logo.jpg