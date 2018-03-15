Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest inventory management study on the consumer goods manufacturing industry. A prominent consumer goods manufacturer wanted to introduce a new inventory management system that preschedules releases based on the track records.

According to the inventory management experts at Quantzig, "Consumer goods manufacturing firms have started introducing new and advanced products to keep up with the growing needs of the customers."

The consumer goods manufacturing industry has experienced massive transformations in the past few years. Major players in the manufacturing space are developing strategies to leverage their profits and market share in an interrelated and competitive environment. Factors like the availability of highly advanced technology, changes in consumer behavior, and a shortage of natural resources have contributed notably to its transformation.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to build effective ways to keep track of their stocks and sustain accurate counts to ensure the availability of products. The client was able to develop a more organized warehouse by improving the accuracy of inventory orders.

This inventory management solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Develop a more efficient inventory management system

Monitor and control, stock-flow analysis, and issue resolution

This inventory management solution offered predictive insights on:

Increasing their overall efficiency and productivity

Reducing the liabilities and loss created by overstock

