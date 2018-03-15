Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on the top five steps to mastering customer intelligence. Listening to your customers from a business perspective is much more than just listening, it is more about better and long-term consumer relationships.

According to the experts at Infiniti, "Customer intelligence offers a complete and flexible understanding of customers, which comes from collecting, contextualizing, and evaluating data from several sources."

In digital marketing, it is essential to understand the customers as it helps companies to make real-world business decisions based on customer insights. There is an urgent requirement to anticipate the needs of the customers as they will not always voice their needs; therefore, understanding the customers plays a vital role in predicting their needs. A good customer intelligence solution offers a clear picture of the customers and informs, guides, and advises leaders as they make critical decisions. Infiniti has listed the top five steps to mastering customer intelligence in this whitepaper so that you can have a broader customer understanding to drive revenue and growth.

Top steps to mastering customer intelligence

Combining art and science Every organization conducts customer survey as it is crucial for the organization. Adding a customer feedback mechanism will always help companies to conduct such surveys and set standards. This customer feedback mechanism should be able to capture the exact customer comments and gain valuable insights to increase customer satisfaction.

Every organization conducts customer survey as it is crucial for the organization. Adding a customer feedback mechanism will always help companies to conduct such surveys and set standards. This customer feedback mechanism should be able to capture the exact customer comments and gain valuable insights to increase customer satisfaction. Use smart metrics to monitor your customer data in real-time Examining customer data provides valuable insights so identifying the right metric is important. Feedback solutions that show transactional data at several touch points in real-time help organizations to keep track of their business processes.

Examining customer data provides valuable insights so identifying the right metric is important. Feedback solutions that show transactional data at several touch points in real-time help organizations to keep track of their business processes. It's essential to close the loop - We can bring about a substantial difference in improving the customer's experience by following-up on negative customer feedback. It is advisable to set up action management process by organizations to meet deadlines to follow up on alerts.

We can bring about a substantial difference in improving the customer's experience by following-up on negative customer feedback. It is advisable to set up action management process by organizations to meet deadlines to follow up on alerts.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

