Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, GmbH announced today an enhanced service to the Allied World // FrameWRX ("FrameWRX") cyber risk management solution. The new service, offered through Kivu Consulting, Inc. ("Kivu"), provides Allied World's U.S. Cyber policyholders with access to a suite of flexible consultative services, including a vulnerability assessment, a log monitoring consultation or a CISO roundtable workshop. Clients can choose one service per policy period.

This latest addition of services reflects Allied World's continual commitment to grow and evolve the FrameWRX platform to help Allied World's clients be better prepared for new and malicious cyber threats. Today's new offering will help Allied World's U.S. Cyber policyholders assess current practices, identify gaps and be proactive in their efforts to be prepared. FrameWRX clients have the power to select the Kivu service that best fits their needs.

"We are excited to work with Kivu, an organization known for its high level of service and expertise in the field of incident response and data forensics," said Christian Gravier, President, North American Professional Lines division. "This new offering is not only based on our efforts to keep up with cyber threats but also in response to client feedback. Flexibility, expertise and exemplary service are all hallmarks of both the FrameWRX platform and our new Kivu services."

"Kivu welcomes the opportunity to share our practical experience as an incident response and forensic services provider to be able to communicate, educate and build awareness with Allied World policyholders," said Kivu's Global Managing Director, Winston Krone. "The objective is to better position clients to understand, remediate and mitigate risks not previously considered."

For more information about FrameWRX, please contact AWFrameWRX@awac.com or call 844.FOR.FWRX.

About Allied World

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, GmbH, through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. We operate under the brand Allied World and have supported clients, cedents and trading partners with thoughtful service and meaningful coverages since 2001. We are a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, and we benefit from a worldwide network of affiliated entities that allow us to think and respond in non-traditional ways. Our capital base is strong, our solutions anticipate rather than react to changing trends, and our teams are focused on establishing long-term relationships that are mutually beneficial. Learn more about how we can help you manage your risk by visiting: Web: www.awac.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/alliedworld | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-world

About Kivu

Kivu Consulting, Inc. ("Kivu") is a global incident response, forensic investigation and cyber risk management firm providing organizations consulting services aimed at the preparation, identification, containment and response of cyber incidents. Kivu provides cutting-edge IT and data security consulting based on practical experience and current threats in cyber, from experts with backgrounds in network security, IT administration and legal counsel.

