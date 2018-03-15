Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-15 15:01 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided on March 15, 2018 to list shares of AB Novaturas on the Baltic Main List on March 21, 2018 at the request of the Company after the report about fulfilment of conditions set by the Board of Nasdaq Vilnius was filed with the Board.



Additional information:



Issuer's full name AB Novaturas Orderbook short name NTU1L ISIN code LT0000131872 Nominal value of one security 0.03 EUR Number of listed securities 7 807 000 Orderbook ID 152827 ICB classification 5700 Travel & Tourism List Baltic Main List



Prospectus of AB Novaturas is available in the attachment of this announcement.





Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=668614