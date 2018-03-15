GuaranteedRemovals.com: Guaranteed Removals Supports Students Making a Difference Online

Online Reputation Management Company Helps Promote a Safer Cyber World Through 5 Student Scholarships

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Guaranteed Removals, Canada's industry leader in online image management, is excited to announce that for the first time, it will be offering scholarships aimed at helping students who are looking to make a difference in the cyber community.

Guaranteed Removals is offering 5 scholarships worth $1,000.00 each to students entering or studying a post-secondary education in computer science, criminology, or law. "In today's digital age, it's important that we encourage young adults to make a change in the cyber world. Our scholarship program aims to inspire and help students become future leaders and activists in creating a safer digital space," said Rachel Swiednicki, Public Relations at Guaranteed Removals. We encourage students to follow their passion for helping others in cyberspace, that's why we are offering scholarships to students attending an accredited Canadian and American colleges and universities.

The scholarships are open to students in Canada and the United States. The application is easy; simply complete the online registration form, upload your acceptance letter, and in 500 words or less, tell us why you chose the specific field of study and how you plan to make a difference in the cyber world. "We want to help create a safer online world for people. In our line of work, we help to protect and defend those online, and we want to encourage a new generation to do the same," continued Swiednicki.

To learn more about Guaranteed Removals scholarship program, visit https://www.guaranteedremovals.com/makingadifference.

To apply for a scholarship, visit GuaranteedRemovals.com/scholarship.

About Guaranteed Removals

Guaranteed Removals is Canada's largest and most successful online image management company, helping people defend and protect their image online. Guaranteed Removals has been offering online reputation management services out of its Burlington, Ontario, Canada location. Guaranteed Removals has successfully removed negative content for clients across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, United Arab Emirates, and New Zealand. The company has helped more than 2,500 clients improve their online image. With a team of 34 employees, Guaranteed Removals has assisted businesses and individuals who have been victimized online, to rebuild and restore their online reputation. For more information, visit GuaranteedRemovals.com.

