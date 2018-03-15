

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, as a slew of positive reports on jobless claims, import prices and New York business activity spurred confidence in economy.



Data from the Labor Department showed that initial jobless claims dipped to 226,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 230,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 226,000 from the 231,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A separate report released by the Labor Department showed import prices increased by more than expected in the month of February.



The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.4 percent in February after climbing by a revised 0.8 percent in January.



Economists had expected import prices to edge up by 0.2 percent compared to the 1.0 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.



The report also said export prices increased by 0.2 percent in February after rising by 0.8 percent in January. Export prices were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.



The Federal Reserve Bank of New York also released a report showing business activity in the New York manufacturing sector grew robustly in the month of March.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index climbed to 22.5 in March from 13.1 in February, with a positive reading indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to edge up to 15.0.



Investors await the National Association of Home Builders' report on homebuilder confidence in March, due at 10:00 am ET. The housing market index is expected to edge down to 71 in March from 72 in February.



The currency fell against its major opponents in the Asian session, as mounting concerns over trade tensions and disappointing U.S. retail sales data weighed on investor sentiment.



The greenback reversed from an early low of 0.9433 against the franc, rising to 0.9472. If the greenback rises further, it may find resistance around the 0.97 level.



The Swiss National Bank kept its expansionary monetary policy unchanged at the first rate-setting meeting of the year, and reiterated its stance on foreign exchange market intervention.



The interest rate on sight deposits at the SNB was retained at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor was kept unchanged between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent.



The greenback held steady against the pound, after having risen to a 2-day high of 1.3922 at 5:40 am ET. The pair closed Wednesday's trading at 1.3961.



The greenback rose back to 106.09 against the yen, following an 8-day low of 105.79 hit at 1:15 am ET. The greenback is seen finding resistance around the 108.00 level.



The greenback strengthened to a 2-day high of 1.2335 against the euro, compared to 1.2367 hit late New York Wednesday. The greenback is poised to find resistance around the 1.22 level.



Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed that Europe's new car registrations grew at a slower pace in February.



Passenger car market grew 4.3 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 7.1 percent increase registered in January.



The greenback climbed to an 8-day high of 1.2994 against the loonie and a 6-day high of 0.7837 against the aussie, from its early lows of 1.2946 and 0.7885, respectively. On the upside, 1.31 and 0.76 are seen as the next resistance levels for the greenback against the loonie and the aussie, respectively.



The greenback that advanced to a 3-day high of 0.7289 against the kiwi shortly before the data held steady afterwards. At yesterday's close, the pair was worth 0.7331.



