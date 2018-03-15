

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The National Association of Home Builders' report on homebuilder confidence in March is due at 10:00 am ET Thursday. The housing market index is expected to edge down to 71 in March from 72 in February.



Ahead of these reports, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback eased against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.2330 against the euro, 105.98 against the yen, 0.9475 against the franc and 1.3961 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



