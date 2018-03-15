sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Shell Files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC

Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC

15-Mar-2018

Royal Dutch Shell plc filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.shell.com/annualreport or www.sec.gov.

Printed copies of the 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F be available from April 19, 2018, and can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/annualreport.

The Annual Report and Accounts will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 22, 2018.

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International: +44 20 7934 5550
Americas: +1 713 241 4544

Shell Investor relations
International: +31 70 377 4540
North America: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Annual financial and audit reports


