Zinc Media shares dropped over 10% despite the company have swung to a profit for the six months leading up to 31 December on the back of a 6% rise in revenues to £9.76m. The television production company turned a profit of £96,000 compared to a loss of £490,000 for the same period in 2016 after acquiring Tern Television and "consolidating its position" as a 'super indie' in the television industry. David Galan, chief executive of Zinc Media Group, said: "As a result of the acquisition of ...

