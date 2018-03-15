Manufacturing conditions in the Philadelphia region deteriorated a little more than expected in March, according to a survey out on Thursday. The Philadelphia Fed's diffusion index for current activity dropped to 22.3 from 25.8 in February, missing expectations for a smaller decline to 23.0. Meanwhile, the new orders index increased to 35.7 from 24.5, while the prices paid index fell to 42.6 but remains near last month's reading of 45.0, which was the highest since 2011. The current shipments ...

