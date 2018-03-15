Import prices rose at a slower pace than expected last month, amid a decline in the cost of fuel imports and downwards revisions to data for the previous months. The US import price index advanced at a 0.4% month-on-month pace in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with the year-on-year rate of gains printing at 3.5% in February. Economists at Barclays Research had forecast increases of 0.4% and 3.7%, respectively. The year-on-year rate of increase was the highest since April ...

