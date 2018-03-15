Active-Investors: Wired News - OpGen Announces Collaborator in Verification Study for Acuitas Tests

Stock Monitor: VolitionRx Post Earnings Reporting

About the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel u5.47

The Acuitas AMR Gene Panel u5.47 is OpGen's new molecular test, which is currently available only for research use. The test has been specifically designed to identify five key pathogens semi-quantitatively and 47 antibiotic-resistance genes in less than three hours.

About the Acuitas Lighthouse Knowledgebase

The Acuitas Lighthouse MDRO Management System advanced bioinformatics database is the only platform that incorporates Acuitas® test results, and creates the Acuitas Lighthouse Profile, which is a high-resolution molecular identifier, in 24 hours. The Acuitas Lighthouse MDRO Management System shares information about resistance trends throughout the hospital. This helps in antibiotic stewardship and bed management, related to antibiotic resistant infections and readmissions.

Increasing Emergence of UTI

The spread of antimicrobial-resistant organisms has been on the rise. Thus, targeted antimicrobial treatment has become very critical for patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and other serious infections.

Every year, approximately 400,000 to 800,000 patients are diagnosed with cUTI in the US, and nearly half of them are at risk for multidrug-resistant infections.

In fact, cUTI has become a major cause of hospital admissions, morbidity, mortality, and excess health care costs, as the majority of the infections are healthcare-associated in origin.

Verification Study Plan

Stefan Riedel, M.D., Ph.D., D (ABMM), FCAP, Associate Medical Director of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratories at BIDMC, and Associate Professor of Pathology at Harvard Medical School, will serve as the Principal Investigator for the verification study at BIDMC.

The study plan comprises testing residue urine specimens from patients at increased risk of cUTI. This verification study would be the first to evaluate potential diagnostic and antibiotic decision-making improvements from using rapid molecular testing and bioinformatics.

Collaboration to Validate OpGen's Technology

OpGen leverages the power of informatics and genomic analysis to provide complete solutions for patients, hospitals, and network-wide infection treatment and prevention. Evan Jones, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OpGen, believes that getting BIDMC on board as a collaborator is a critical development for this important study to evaluate potential improvements in cUTI management.

Acuitas AMR Gene Panel u5.47 and Acuitas Lighthouse Knowledgebase are devised to provide clinically-actionable information in less than three hours, in comparison to legacy microbiology methods that take several days. This collaboration validates OpGen's technology's performance in clinical research laboratory settings.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, OpGen's stock fell 5.42%, ending the trading session at $2.27.

Volume traded for the day: 326.41 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.34%

After yesterday's close, OpGen's market cap was at $11.01 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

