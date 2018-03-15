Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market Worth 142.0 Million & 135.8 Million USD by 2022, Respectively

PUNE, India, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Automated blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Center, Skilled Nursing Facility, Long Term Acute Care Facilities), Specimen Transport Box Type (Traditional Boxes, Smart Transportation Boxes) - Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 142.0 Million in 2022 from USD 102.3 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The scope of the report includes automated tube labeler used to label blood tubes. The specimen transport box market is expected to reach USD 135.8 Million in 2022 from USD 94.7 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Growth in the automated tube labeler & specimen transport box market is mainly driven by the advantages of automated labeling over manual labeling, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing number of accidents.

The hospital segment expected to have the largest share of the Automated Tube Labeler Market in 2017

By end user, the Automated Tube Labeler Market is classified into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and blood banks. In 2017, the hospital segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the increasing prevalence of diseases where blood diagnosis is essential. For instance, the prevalence rate of infectious diseases is high despite significant improvements in sanitation and medicine. It has been estimated that, annually, infectious diseases affect more than 15 million lives globally (Source: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases).

The smart transportation boxes segmentis expected to grow at the highest CAGR inspecimen transport box market during the forecast period

By type, the specimen transport box market is divided into traditional transportation boxes and smart transportation boxes. In 2017, the smart transportation box segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This positive growth is attributed to the benefits smart transportation boxes offer over traditional boxes including computer-controlled airflow system, ability to regulate and maintain internal temperature, geographic location tracking, and sample location tracking.

China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in specimen transport box market during the forecast period"

In 2017, China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in specimen transport box market during the forecast period. Factors such as rising prevalence of diseases requiring blood transfusions will also support the growth of the market, along with the increasing incidence of road accidents in the country.

Market Players

The Automated Tube Labeler Market is dominated by players such as Techno Medica (Japan), Kobayashi Create (Japan), and Inpeco (Switzerland). The major players in specimen transport box market include Sonoco Product Company (US), Greiner Holding (Austria), and Alifax Holdings (Italy).

