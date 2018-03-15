42Gears is a Google Android Enterprise Recommended EMM Partner

BANGALORE, India, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

42Gears Mobility Systems, the fastest growing Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) provider joins Google's Android Enterprise Recommended Program.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42Gears_Mobility_Systems_Logo.jpg )



Android Enterprise Recommended Program makes it simple for businesses to confidently select, deploy and manage Android devices and services that meet elevated enterprise requirements validated by Google.

Google designed the program to simplify and shorten the selection process of EMM vendors so that enterprises can start with a list of approved devices and services. This program allows enterprises to choose from a curated list of verified devices and services that meet elevated enterprise requirements from partners trained and supported by Google.

Android Enterprise Recommended Program aims to provide consistent deployment, management and user features that make it easier to deploy, scale and support Android thereby reducing cost and support effort. Android Enterprise Recommended Program features Google approved EMM vendors that offer solutions to manage corporate-liable, BYOD and dedicated devices from a single console.

Prakash Gupta, Co-founder and CTO of 42Gears said, "We are very excited to be part of the program. This is a culmination of a stringent validation process by Google. The program enables us to provide consistent experience to our customers as per Google Standards. 42Gears is constantly working towards enriching the EMM platform with features and standards that reduce overall deployment and support efforts for organisations. We will continue to ensure that our Android solutions are compliant with the guidelines laid down by Google."

About 42Gears

42Gears Mobility Systems provides SaaS and On-premise UEM solution. It offers enterprise-ready products to help companies secure, monitor and manage enterprise mobile devices, desktops, IoT devices and more. More than 7,000 customers across 100+ countries use 42Gears for managing BYOD and Company Owned Devices. 42Gears products are used in verticals like Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics, Education and Retail. For more information, please visit http://www.42gears.com



For more information contact:

manisha.singh@42gears.com

