Backbone Upgrade Implemented Across All Major NY/NJ Colocation Sites

Options, the leading provider of global market data and colocation services for trading firms, has today announced the completion of a major 40Gb backbone upgrade of all its managed WAN circuits across NY metro data centers. The infrastructure expansion has enabled clients to connect to high volume exchange data feeds at Mahwah, Carteret, NY4 and NJ2, without bandwidth restrictions. Additionally, all clients connecting to NYSE data have been upgraded to SFTI 40Gb LX.

The capacity upgrade has ensured all Options Managed Colocation clients leverage 40Gb network bandwidth and resiliency between all the major NJ colocation sites, without incurring any additional cost for mandatory exchange bandwidth changes. In addition, the streamlined distribution of all data feeds between each of these paths offers clients the choice to consume all US data at their preferred site and not just locally at the exchange colocation.

Clients benefit from latency reduction across the entire NY metro network, and in particular avail of best in market latencies on Secaucus NY4 paths to Mahwah, Carteret and Weehawken NJ2.

Options' Global Head of Account Management, Stephen Morrow,commented, "With exchange data volumes on the rise, firms that consume these feeds directly are struggling with their network capacity demands. As a fully managed service, our clients are guaranteed an evergreen upgrade to the highest capacity, lowest latent network and we continually monitor the exchanges to ensure we deliver that."

Morrow added, "Architecturally we leveraged cutting edge network technology on top of dark fiber, laying the foundation for a further program of upgrades to 100Gb in the near future."

The Options Managed Colocation platform is an ultra-low latency market data, connectivity and application hosting service. Boasting over 30 colocation sites worldwide and 400+ market data and order entry feeds, it enables firms to deploy the most latency sensitive trading strategies across all major liquidity venues globally. Click for details on our latest global footprint expansion and market data availability.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. More than a decade ago, the company made a strategic decision to become the first provider to offer cloud services to the financial sector. Today over 200 firms globally leverage the Options platform, including the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. Options was named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table. In 2017, the firm received a growth investment from private equity firm Bregal Sagemount.

Options harnesses its platform to offer four global service pillars

Managed Platform:

Essential business technology from email and office applications to phones and tablets

Managed Applications:

Hosting and management of the applications that run your business, front office to back

Managed Colocation:

Low latency trading, FIX connectivity, market data and computing infrastructure

Options Advisory

Industry-leading technology consultancy for Advent Geneva, Advent APX, Advent Axys, Tradar Insight and Sungard VPM

