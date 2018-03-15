Valmieras stikla škiedra JSC informs that in 2018 submission of financial results is scheduled for the following dates:



-- unaudited consolidated financial information of a 3 month period during 2018 - on 30 April 2018; -- unaudited consolidated financial statement of a 6 month period during 2018 - on 31 August 2018; -- unaudited consolidated financial information of a 9 month period during 2018 - on 30 November 2018.



The audited separate and consolidated financial statements of Valmieras stikla škiedra JSC of 2017 is scheduled for 13 April 2018.



About Valmiera Glass Group: Valmieras stikla škiedra JSC and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to as the Valmiera Glass Group or the Group) is one of the leading glass fibre manufacturers in Europe. Valmiera Glass Group companies operate in three countries on two continents: Latvia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Valmieras stikla škiedra JSC production facilities have more than eighty years of experience in textile processing, and their products are aimed at various industrial markets. The Group consists of four companies: the parent company Valmieras stikla škiedra JSC and its three subsidiary companies - Valmiera Glass UK Ltd. in the United Kingdom, P-D Valmiera Glass USA Corp. and Valmiera Glass USA Trading Corp. in the United States of America.





Contacts: Marika Upnere JSC "Valmieras stikla škiedra" marketing project manager Phone: +371 64202276 E-mail: Marika.Upnere@valmiera-glass.com More information about company: www.valmiera-glass.com