Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions March 15, 2018, 4.45 p.m.



Managers' Transactions (Eurell)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Eurell, Jan-Gunnar Position: Chief Financial Officer ---------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification ---------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Ålandsbanken Abp LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73 ---------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-14 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009001127 Volume: 28 Unit price: 14.60000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 28 Volume weighted average price: 14.60000 Euro



For further information, please contact:



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505