Wolters Kluwer Health announced today that Västra Götalandsregionen (VGR) is providing UpToDate Anywhere, the comprehensive, mobile-enabled clinical decision support (CDS) resource, to healthcare professionals at its nine regional hospitals.

VGR is responsible for healthcare and medical treatment for over half a million residents in Sweden's second largest city, Gothenburg, and over a million residents in 48 other communities throughout the region's 25,000 km2. Now, with UpToDate Anywhere, VGR ensures access to the same high quality, evidence-based content across its nine regional general hospitals. This approach serves to reduce unnecessary, outdated or inappropriate treatments, while also ensuring care teams consider lower cost options that are as clinically effective as costly procedures.

Analysts at the market research firm Outsell, Inc. emphasize the significance of UpToDate for reducing variability of care in regions like VGR: "the respected clinical support tool is actually addressing a population health 'meta-metric': variability in the quality of healthcare. Access by municipal, regional, or national health ministries or agencies can directly impact and equalize care at a higher level, whether in a hospital, community clinic, or at home through a visiting nurse."

Doctors and patients alike will benefit from UpToDate's clinical faculty of more than 6,700 physician authors, editors, and peer-reviewers from more than 50 countries who apply their clinical expertise to critically evaluate and synthesize medical literature into clinical topics that can be quickly and easily accessed at the point of care.

"Partnering with VGR will make it possible for healthcare professionals to consistently and efficiently deliver the highest standards of care in the communities they serve, whether in Gothenburg or in smaller municipalities," said Peter Bonis, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Clinical Effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer.

