The latest market research report by Technavio on the global refueling robots marketpredicts a CAGR of around 9% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005740/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global refueling robots market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global refueling robots market by end-user (commercial sector and mining sector) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global refueling robots market, according to Technavio industrial automation researchers:

High efficiency and flexibility of installation: a major market driver

Payment for refueling through mobile applications: emerging market trend

EMEA dominated the global refueling robots market with more than 43% share in 2017

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

High efficiency and flexibility of installation: a major market driver

The high efficiency and flexibility of installation is one of the major factors driving the global refueling robots market. The refueling robots provide convenience regardless of the weather conditions, locations, and placement of the system. The ability of these robots to perform with optimal efficiency even though the passengers remain seated in the vehicle is anticipated to add to the demand for this solution, predominantly in those countries that have extreme climatic conditions with rain, wind, heat, and snow most of the year.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on robotics, "Manned fueling stations require the constant presence of workers. Thus, such fueling stations require facilities such as canopy, refueling station platform, and others. However, a refueling robot can be placed on the circuit or in the pit as per the need of the location. This is one of the reasons why refueling robots find wide scope for application in the mining sector, where fueling facilities are located at remote locations near mines."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Payment for refueling through mobile applications: emerging market trend

The market vendors are not only concentrating on providing refueling robots as a product but are also looking to assist customers in making payments for refueling. These companies are facilitating customers by offering easy payment options such as mobile applications. With the increasing acceptance of this option among more people for banking, grocery shopping, restaurant booking, and others, refueling robot vendors are offering the same for refueling payment. Therefore, customers are only required to log in from the app and do some mandatory procedures at the payment-receiving machine.

Global market opportunities

The global refueling robots market was dominated by EMEA in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 43%. This region is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. The European countries such as Sweden, Italy, and the US are the major markets for refueling. This along with competitive refueling retailing in these countries makes them high-potential and major markets for refueling robots during the forecast period. However, the Americas is likely to show the highest growth, followed by EMEA and APAC during the forecast period.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discount on allEnergy reportsOffer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on allMedia and Entertainment Services reports Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005740/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com