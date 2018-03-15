EarthWater Limited: EarthWater Racing Continues its Run for the Cup at the Auto Club Speedway in Car 23 Driven by Gray Gaulding

FONTANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / EarthWater RACING is set once again to race in The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at the Auto Club Speedway March 16-18, 2018 in Fontana, CA. EarthWater products (which are available exclusively on Amazon), is the proud Sponsor of Car 23 driven by Professional Driver Gray Gaulding, www.graygaulding.com.

Gray Gaulding was asked a few questions before the race:

What is it like to be one of the youngest NASCAR drivers?

"In NASCAR there is a lot of rivalry between the NASCAR drivers. The average age of the drivers is between the ages of 28 to 30. When I was young I used to be more of an aggressive driver but now my focus is to gain respect."

Outside of the track, what do you like to do?

"Outside the track, I love to watch movies with my girlfriend, Abby. My all-time favorite movie is Top Gun. I also really enjoy watching comedies like The Wedding Crashers."

Who would you say is your mentor on the track?

"Jimmie Johnson is the ultimate mentor. He is always looking out for me and guiding me to the right track. He has won seven times the Monster Energy NASCAR CUP Series, my future hopes are to be as good him one day."

EarthWater President and former LA Dodgers MLB Professional Baseball Player, Cash Riley Jr., stated, "NASCAR Drivers are some of the toughest Pro Athletes I have had the pleasure to meet and work with. Navigating a 3,500 pound car, traveling at speeds in excess of 200 MPH with G-Force conditions that could potentially cause you to pass out - is unlike anything I could ever imagine. Drivers are facing huge dehydration issues which could lead to big problems on the track. It's an honor to be a part of the team and to support our EarthWater brand with NASCAR. Go Car 23!"

NASCAR CUP SERIES TV SCHEDULE - ALL TIMES ARE EST

Friday, March 16

2:35-3:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)



Saturday, March 17

12:35-1:25p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, FS1 (Follow live)

Sunday, March 18

3:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 (200 laps, 400 miles), FOX (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)

6:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

About EarthWater Limited

EarthWater Limited is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of Mineral Infused High-Alkaline Beverages. The FulHum and Zenful brands use a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface. Fulvic and Humic minerals are believed to have properties which detoxify free radicals and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater products are sold online, exclusively by Amazon. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to "like," "follow," and "share" on the brand's social media pages. EarthWater inquiries can be made via email to info@earthwater.com or visit us at www.EarthWater.com.

About Amazon Exclusives

Amazon Exclusives showcases sellers who have chosen to sell their products only on the Amazon Marketplace and through their own websites and physical stores. We have a collection of exciting new technologies and innovative brands to suit any customer, from Shoes to Sports & Outdoors to Electronics. All products in the Amazon Exclusives Store are fulfilled by Amazon, giving more benefits for Prime customers. Prime-eligible items can be returned within 30 days of receipt of shipment in most cases. Info: https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Exclusives/b?ie=UTF8&node=11024013011.

About Auto Club Speedway

Located 50 miles east of Los Angeles in Fontana, Auto Club Speedway is California's premier motorsports facility, hosting over 320 days of track activity each year including the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 weekend - March 16-18, 2018. The two-mile D-shaped oval is one of the fastest tracks on the NASCAR circuit. The Speedway is also home to numerous movie, television and commercial productions, photo shoots, new car testing, club racing and a variety of racing schools. For more information on events at Auto Club Speedway call 1-800-944-RACE (7223) or visit www.autoclubspeedway.com.

SOURCE: EarthWater Limited