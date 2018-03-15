Henry.tax: Henry.Tax, New Online Tax Filing Site, Provides 10 Tax Tips

Tax Savings Tips for Filers That Can Put Money in Your Pocket

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / With tax-filing due in a month, tax filers have to be especially diligent not to make common mistakes and incur penalties and be familiar with the complex tax rules to get maximum savings and refunds. The new tax law has also created opportunities and some pitfalls for filers, especially for those who are not experts.

By using the Henry.Tax platform, in 10 minutes, filers can eliminate the time-consuming and tricky process of filing their own tax returns because Henry.Tax provides industry-first CPA approval for each return. The review guarantees accuracy and assurance that any refunds will be maximized.

Below are Ten Tax Tips for filing this year:

1) Tuition Credit. If you graduated from school in 2017 and worked at a full-time job since graduating, your parents may not be able to claim you as a dependent. Therefore, you should claim the tuition credit even if your parents paid for it. This could lower your taxes by $2,000 - $2,500 depending on which credit you qualify for.

2) Contributions. If you claim a non-cash contribution deduction of $500 or more you are required to complete Form 8283 and provide information such as the name and address of the charity, how you acquired the donated property and the cost, fair market value, etc. Consider claiming an amount just under $500 so you are not required to provide this information.

3) IRA Distribution. If you took early distribution from an IRA in 2017, you may be subject to the 10% penalty. However, if you incurred qualified medical and/or tuition expenses, the penalty may be reduced by the portion attributable to the qualified expenses.

4) Depreciation. If you purchased equipment or computers for work/freelance after 9/27/2017, consider claiming 100% bonus depreciation which will lower this year's taxes at the higher rate. Income tax rates will be 2-3% lower in 2018.

5) Dependent Care. If you and your spouse are both working and if either of your jobs offer dependent care FSA, consider contributing the max of $5,000. This will be far more beneficial than the dependent care credit.

6) Withholding. If you have a balance due with your return, consider changing your withholding rates with your company payroll department to eliminate the same issue next year.

7) Telecommuting. If you telecommute for a job but are assigned to an office in a different state, be sure to check whether that state has a "convenience of employer" rule. If they do, your wages are still considered earned income from the state you're assigned to.

8) State Taxes. Since state and local income taxes are capped at $10,000 beginning in 2018, if you must pay state quarterly estimates, do not pay the Q4 by 12/31/2018. Pay it by 01/15/2019. Some states are considering converting non-deductible state income taxes to some sort of deductible expense. If they are successful, you may receive the benefit of your Q4 deduction.

9) Freelancers. If you are a freelancer who qualifies for the 20% tax deduction in 2018 (generally does not apply to specified service trade or business, such as lawyers, engineers, doctors, etc.), and your income is less than $315,000 for a married couple filing jointly, or $157,000 for single taxpayers, consider accelerating as much expenses as possible on your 2017 return. The income reported on your 2018 tax return will get the benefit of the 20% deduction in tax.

10) Refunds. If you received a Form 1099-G, which reports your 2016 state tax refund received in 2017, be sure to check whether you were using the standard deduction or the Alternative Minimum Tax. If so, a portion of or the entire refund may not be taxable on your 2017 return.

Michael Chen, CPA & founder of Henry.Tax, commented, "Going at it alone on your tax filing is both time-consuming and risky. As you can see from the Tax Tips above, the chance of making an error, especially in this year of transition, is greater than ever. This is why Henry.Tax is the perfect solution. It matches you with a CPA, providing you with the knowledge of an expert, and it only takes 10 minutes to upload your documents."

About Henry.Tax

Henry.tax was founded by Michael Chen, CPA, who has over 20 years of experience advising numerous high-net worth clients, including those on the Forbes 400 list. Recognizing that only high-net worth individuals can afford expert tax advice, Michael created proprietary software to give millions of "High Earning (but) Not Rich Yet Americans" (HENRY) access to similar valuable tax advice. Henry.tax solves all tax filing issues using proprietary technology and by employing experienced tax professionals.

Once filers visit the site, they are asked a few simple qualifying questions, upload their tax documents and are matched with a CPA advisor at affordable rates who prepare and file the tax return. Henry.tax is revolutionizing the way taxes are prepared and filed. To see how simple it is, please visit http://www.henry.tax.

Media Contact

Adam Friedman

Adam@adam-friedman.com

917 675 6250

SOURCE: Henry.Tax