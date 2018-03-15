The "Europe Compound Feed Market 2017 Analysis Forecasts 2013-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Compound feed consumption has maintained a steady growth during the last decade and is expected to cross 300MMT by 2022.

The region is projected to grow at the healthy CAGR of 3.7% through the forecast period due to the support from Governments to maintain steady supply of milk meat products, pressure from farmers to enhance the productivity of animals and demand from consumers for quality products. Stringent regulatory rules for livestock production in Europe has created two major challenges in front of the farmers: produce high quality meat, milk and eggs at affordable prices and maintain production systems that are environmentally sustainable and economically viable. These issues are swelling the demand for compound feed in Europe.

Poultry feed is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in Europe supported by the 4% growth in poultry meat consumption. Cattle production is largely dependent on forage across Europe. Scientific advancements in the cattle production systems is gradually pushing for consumption of compound feed in the Continent. The lifting of milk quota by EU in 2015 is expected to bring a positive impact on the consumption of ruminant feed over the coming five years. Low profitability in pig production and high volatility in feed prices has led to decline in pig herds in Europe. The recent slowdown in pig production system is expected to be reflected in compound feed consumption.

Key Deliverables

Market trends since 2013 and five year forecasts of market growth

Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends

Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries

Supply demand side trend and analysis

Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern

Insights on growth potential of the market

Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted

Competitive landscape of the industry

Industry Dynamics

Drivers

Emphasis on Industrialization of Livestock Industry in Asia and South America

Increased Consumption of Livestock Products

Growth in Aquaculture Industries

Increased Weightage on Safety of Meat and Milk Products

Restraints

Use of Raw Materials-Feed vs Fuel Debate

Anti-Livestock Global Narrative

Growing Consumption of Plant Based Proteins

Environmental Concern

Opportunities

Organic Feed

Increasing Awareness in Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Summary

3. Industry Dynamics

4. Market Size and Forecast

5. Country Market Share

6. Competitive Analysis

7. Company Profiles

Alltech

Cargill

CP Foods

DaChan Group

De Heus Voeders B.V.

DeKalb Feeds

For Farmers B.V.

Haid Group

JA Zen-Noh

Kent Feeds

Land O Lakes

New Hope Liuhe

Nutreco N.V.

Tangrenshen Group (TRS)

Wen's Food Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n3p6zk/european_compound?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005878/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Animal Feedstuffs