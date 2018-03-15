The "Europe Compound Feed Market 2017 Analysis Forecasts 2013-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European Compound feed consumption has maintained a steady growth during the last decade and is expected to cross 300MMT by 2022.
The region is projected to grow at the healthy CAGR of 3.7% through the forecast period due to the support from Governments to maintain steady supply of milk meat products, pressure from farmers to enhance the productivity of animals and demand from consumers for quality products. Stringent regulatory rules for livestock production in Europe has created two major challenges in front of the farmers: produce high quality meat, milk and eggs at affordable prices and maintain production systems that are environmentally sustainable and economically viable. These issues are swelling the demand for compound feed in Europe.
Poultry feed is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in Europe supported by the 4% growth in poultry meat consumption. Cattle production is largely dependent on forage across Europe. Scientific advancements in the cattle production systems is gradually pushing for consumption of compound feed in the Continent. The lifting of milk quota by EU in 2015 is expected to bring a positive impact on the consumption of ruminant feed over the coming five years. Low profitability in pig production and high volatility in feed prices has led to decline in pig herds in Europe. The recent slowdown in pig production system is expected to be reflected in compound feed consumption.
Key Deliverables
- Market trends since 2013 and five year forecasts of market growth
- Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends
- Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries
- Supply demand side trend and analysis
- Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern
- Insights on growth potential of the market
- Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted
- Competitive landscape of the industry
Industry Dynamics
Drivers
- Emphasis on Industrialization of Livestock Industry in Asia and South America
- Increased Consumption of Livestock Products
- Growth in Aquaculture Industries
- Increased Weightage on Safety of Meat and Milk Products
Restraints
- Use of Raw Materials-Feed vs Fuel Debate
- Anti-Livestock Global Narrative
- Growing Consumption of Plant Based Proteins
- Environmental Concern
Opportunities
- Organic Feed
- Increasing Awareness in Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Summary
3. Industry Dynamics
4. Market Size and Forecast
5. Country Market Share
6. Competitive Analysis
7. Company Profiles
- Alltech
- Cargill
- CP Foods
- DaChan Group
- De Heus Voeders B.V.
- DeKalb Feeds
- For Farmers B.V.
- Haid Group
- JA Zen-Noh
- Kent Feeds
- Land O Lakes
- New Hope Liuhe
- Nutreco N.V.
- Tangrenshen Group (TRS)
- Wen's Food Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n3p6zk/european_compound?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005878/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Animal Feedstuffs