Markets in Asia finished mixed on Thursday, with political developments in the US remaining in focus, as the White House said it wanted China's trade surplus with the US to drop by $100bn. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was ahead 0.12% at 21,803.95, as the yen strengthened -0.31% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 105.99. Retailers were on the front foot in Tokyo, with shipping lines falling behind, and carmakers and technology plays finishing mixed. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite eked ...

