The latest market research report by Technavio on the global shipping container marketpredicts a CAGR of around 9% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005728/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global shipping container market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global shipping container market by type of containers (dry containers, reefer containers, tank containers, and special containers), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global shipping container market, according to Technavio transportation and logistics researchers:

Growing global container traffic: a major market driver

Expected decline in the dominance of China in the global shipping container market: emerging market trend

APAC dominated the global shipping container market with close to 80% share in 2017

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Growing global container traffic: a major market driver

Growing global container traffic is one of the major factors driving the global shipping container market The global container traffic is growing progressively after a steep decline in 2009. The steep decline in container traffic growth is mainly because of the after-effects of the global recession in 2008. The global shipping container market is one of the few markets that showed a quick recovery after the recession. The developing inter-Asia and intra-Asia trade and growth in the global economy are the two main factors that helped the growth of the global container traffic. For instance, in 2016, China and India signed around 24 agreements that pave the way for trade possibilities worth around USD 23 billion. Also, many Asian countries are creating trade barrier liberalization to encourage inter-Asian trade possibilities.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for logistics research, "These approaches by Asian countries are reducing the gap between two key world trade routes, namely, the Far Eastern-Europa and Far Eastern North America. All these trade possibilities are expected to influence the demand for containers among various end-users across the globe."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Expected decline in the dominance of China in global shipping container market: emerging market trend

China has been dominating the global shipping container market since 1990. Before that, the South Korea market was known for shipping container manufacturing. Four out of the five key leading vendors in the global shipping container market in 2017 is from China as it holds the highest share in the global shipping container market accounting for close to 78% of the total market share. The ease of raw material availability and reduced labor cost are the main reasons for China's development in the shipping container manufacturing market. However, presently the scenario is changing. The rising labor cost is expected to impact the profit margins of shipping container manufacturers.

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, APAC led the global shipping container market, in 2017 with a market share of close to 80%, followed by the Americas and EMEA. The market share of the three regions is expected to witness slight changes over the forecast period. APAC is expected to witness a small increase while the other two regions will witness a small decline in their market shares by 2022.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005728/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com