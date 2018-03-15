Hainan Airlines to Launch First Ever Direct Flights from Beijing to Dublin and Edinburgh in June

BEIJING, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today. Hainan Airlines, a unit of HNA Group and mainlandChina'sonly Skytrax Five-Star airline,held a press conference at the Irish Embassy in Beijing, announcing the launch of new direct flight services between Beijing, Dublin and Edinburgh, scheduled to start on June 12. The routes, which are the first direct flights offered from Beijing to Dublin and Edinburgh, will be serviced by an Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

At a ceremony at the Irish Embassy in Beijing, Hainan Airlines signed cooperation agreements with the Dublin Airport, the Edinburgh Airport, Tourism Ireland and VisitScotland, seeking to play a leading role in deepening economic and cultural ties between China, Ireland and Scotland.

Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney, Irish Ambassador to China Eoin O'Leary, British Ambassador to China Martyn Roper and Hainan Airlines Chairman Bao Qifa, among other guests, were present at the announcement.

The Irish Deputy Prime Minister, Simon Coveney said, "I'm pleased to see that Hainan Airlines will launch the first non-stop service between Beijing and Dublin, providing the convenience of a direct route between the two countries for tourists, students studying abroad and business travellers going to China and Ireland. The new service will go a long way in promoting bilateral relations between the two countries, and further enhance the connection between Dublin and Edinburgh."

The Hainan Airlines chairman, Mr. Bao said, "As a trusted brand and a five-star airline, Hainan Airlines, is guided by its mission of creating a better life for people. The launch of the Beijing-Dublin-Edinburgh route will not only provide convenience for tourists, but also promote multilateral cultural integration, helping to boost the economies of China, Britain and Ireland."

Hainan Airlines' Beijing-Dublin-Edinburgh Flight Schedule:

Flight No. Aircraft Days Departure City Departure Time Arrival Time Arrival City HU749 330 Tuesday/Saturday Beijing 1:30 am 6:00 am Edinburgh HU749 330 Tuesday/Saturday Edinburgh 8:00 am 9:10 am Dublin HU750 330 Tuesday/Saturday Dublin 11:10 am 5:00 am +1 Beijing HU751 330 Thursday/Sunday Beijing 1:30 am 6:00 am Dublin HU751 330 Thursday/Sunday Dublin 8:00 am 9:10 am Edinburgh HU752 330 Thursday/Sunday Edinburgh 11:10 am 5:00 am +1 Beijing

(Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.)

About HNA Group

HNA Group is a global Fortune 500 company focused on aviation, tourism, logistics and financial serviceswith significant operations globally.Since its founding in 1993, HNA Group has evolved from a regional airline based onHainan Islandin southernChinainto a global company with over$145 billionof assets and over$100 billionin annualrevenues basedon 2017 figures, primarily across America,EuropeandAsia.HNA's tourism business is a fast-growing, vertically-integrated global player with market-leading positions in aviation, hotels and travel services. HNA's Logistics business is a leader in logistics and supply chain management with capabilities in shipping and equipment manufacturing, maritime transportation, third-party payment platforms and project finance. In financial services, HNA is China's largest non-bank leasing company, and a leading provider of a diverse set of businesses in equipment leasing, insurance, asset management, investment banking and credit services.For more information, visitwww.hnagroup.com

About Hainan Airlines:

Founded inJanuary 1993, Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd, a unit of HNA Group, has become one of the three safest airlines worldwide, and one of the nine airlines in the world to be rated Five Star Award by Skytrax. We are devoted to providing passengers with comprehensive flight services. Hainan Airlines' fleet is mainly composed of Boeing 737 and 787 series aircraft and the Airbus 330. Please log on the Hainan Airlines website (www.hainanairlines.com) for more information.

