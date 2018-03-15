

The Company announces that, on 13 March 2018, the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ('shares') were made by way of nil cost option under the Travis Perkins Plc 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan in respect of the annual deferred bonus for the 2017 Financial Year to PDMRs as set out below. The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of £15.16 (the average market price over the dealing days falling within the last 30 days of the Company's 2017 financial year).



+-------------------+----------+------------+ | Name | Status | Number | | | | of Options | +-------------------+----------+------------+ | John Carter | Director | 29,280 | +-------------------+----------+------------+ | Tony Buffin | Director | 18,854 | +-------------------+----------+------------+ | Alan Williams | Director | 17,677 | +-------------------+----------+------------+ | Carol Kavanagh | PDMR | 9,932 | +-------------------+----------+------------+ | Martin Meech | PDMR | 10,573 | +-------------------+----------+------------+ | Cheryl Millington | PDMR | 10,418 | +-------------------+----------+------------+ | Deborah Grimason | PDMR | 6,753 | +-------------------+----------+------------+ | Paul Tallentire | PDMR | 6,752 | +-------------------+----------+------------+ | Frank Elkins | PDMR | 13,505 | +-------------------+----------+------------+ | Andrew Harrison | PDMR | 11,811 | +-------------------+----------+------------+



The options over these shares will normally be exercisable from 13 March 2021. If the options vest they are exercisable until the tenth anniversary of grant.



In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and vesting, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.



In addition, the Company confirms that, also on 13 March 2018, the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ('shares') were made by way of nil cost option under the Travis Perkins Plc 2017 Performance Share Plan ('PSP') to PDMRs as set out below. The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of £13.001 (the average market price over the 5 dealing days prior to the award).



+-------------------+----------+------------+ | Name | Status | Number | | | | of Options | +-------------------+----------+------------+ | John Carter | Director | 79,624* | +-------------------+----------+------------+ | Tony Buffin | Director | 61,527* | +-------------------+----------+------------+ | Alan Williams | Director | 57,687* | +-------------------+----------+------------+ | Carol Kavanagh | PDMR | 30,368 | +-------------------+----------+------------+ | Martin Meech | PDMR | 32,327 | +-------------------+----------+------------+ | Paul Tallentire | PDMR | 32,305 | +-------------------+----------+------------+ | Frank Elkins | PDMR | 32,305 | +-------------------+----------+------------+ | Andrew Harrison | PDMR | 33,412 | +-------------------+----------+------------+ | Cheryl Millington | PDMR | 31,852 | +-------------------+----------+------------+



The options over these shares will normally be exercisable from 13 March 2021, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions. If the options vest they are exercisable until the tenth anniversary of grant.



* These awards are subject to an additional two year holding period following vesting.



In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and vesting, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.



On the same date, John Carter was also awarded 592 market value options under the HMRC tax-advantaged CSOP element of the PSP with a face value of £7,697 and an exercise price of £13.001 (the average market value over the 5 dealing days prior to the award). This award is subject to the same performance conditions as the PSP award. If the options vest they are exercisable until the tenth anniversary of grant.



The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name | 1. John Carter | | | | 2. Tony Buffin | | | | 3. Alan Williams | | | | 4. Carol Kavanagh | | | | 5. Martin Meech | | | | 6. Cheryl Millington | | | | 7. Deborah Grimason | | | | 8. Paul Tallentire | | | | 9. Frank Elkins | | | | 10. Andrew Harrison | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)| | 1. Chief Executive Officer | | | | 2. Chief Operating Officer | | | | 3. Chief Financial Officer | | | | 4. Group Human Resources Director | | | | 5. Group Property Director | | |Position/Status | 6. Chief Digital Officer | | | | 7. Company Secretary and General Counsel | | | | 8. CEO General Merchanting Division | | | | 9. Divisional CEO Contract Merchanting | | | | Division | | | | 10. Deputy CEO Plumbing & Heating Division | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial |Initial Notification in each case | | |notification/Amendment | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer | | |or auction monitor | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Travis Perkins plc | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) | | |each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where | | |transaction have been | | |conducted | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GB0007739609 | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |In each case, options over ordinary shares | | | |of 10 pence each granted under the | | | |Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan. | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume (s) | | | | +-----------------+-------------------------+ | | |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | +-----------------+-------------------------+ | | |Option price: £ | 1. 29,280 | | | |Nil | 2. 18,854 | | | | | 3. 17,677 | | | | | 4. 9,932 | | | | | 5. 10,573 | | | | | 6. 10,418 | | | | | 7. 6,753 | | | | | 8. 6,752 | | | | | 9. 13,505 | | | | | 10. 11,811 | +--+-------------------------------+-----------------+-------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | +---------+----------------+----------------+ | | |Aggregate|Aggregate |Aggregate | | |-Aggregated volume |Price |Volume |Total | | | +---------+----------------+----------------+ | |-Price |n/a |n/a |n/a | +--+-------------------------------+---------+----------------+----------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |13 March 2018 | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |n/a | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+



