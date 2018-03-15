GKN PLC - Form 8 (DD) GKN plc

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the "Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Mark Josceline Sclater (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

N/A

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree GKN plc (d) Status of person making the disclosure:

Person acting in concert with the offeree (GKN plc) (e) Date dealing undertaken: 13 March 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

No

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: Ordinary shares Interests Short positions Number %1 Number %1 (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 61,350 0.00 Nil Nil (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil Nil Nil Nil (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil Nil Nil Nil

TOTAL: 61,350 0.00 Nil Nil

1. Percentage calculations are based on GKN plc's total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) being 1,718,444,166.

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Ordinary shares Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: Options to acquire as set out in (i) and (ii) below

(i) Interests held as options under GKN plc share plans following the dealing

Share plan Ordinary shares (under option) Expected release date Exercise price (GBPp) GKN plc 2017 Sharesave Plan (SAYE) SAYE 2017 3,491* 1 October 2020 257.79

* The vesting of the option is conditional on continued employment (subject to the rules of the plan) and subject to the other rules of the plan

(ii) Interests held as conditional awards under GKN plc share plans following the dealing

Award Ordinary shares (subject of the award) Expected release date Subscription price (GBPp) GKN Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP) DBP 2017 (i), (ii) 6,677 February 2019 Nil GKN Share Incentive and Retention Plan (SIRP) SIRP 2017 (iii) 59,064 31 July 2020 Nil GKN Sustainable Earnings Plan (SEP) SEP 2016 (ii), (iv), (v) 113,198 February 2019 /

February 2021 Nil SEP 2017 (ii), (v) 90,374 February 2022 Nil

Date of the month is dependent on date that the Company's financial results for the previous year are released, which is not yet known Date of the month is dependent on date that the company's financial results for the previous year are released, which is not yet known. The release of this award is subject to continued employment 50% of the award is expected to the released in February in February 2019 and the remaining 50% is expected to be released in February 2021. The date of the month is dependent on the date that the company's financial results for the previous year are released, which is not yet known. The release of the award is subject to performance conditions and, in the case of the SEP 2017, a two year holding period. 3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. (a) Purchases and sales (i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description

Nature of dealing

Number of reference securities Price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) Ordinary shares Release and settlement of conditional award over 44,552 shares Release of award over 44,552 ordinary shares under the SIRP granted in 2015 (21,014 of which are, as part of settlement of the award, being sold to satisfy tax liabilities). Settlement of award to occur on 16 March 2018. NIL

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:

None

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

None

None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO

Date of disclosure: 15 March 2018 Contact name: Kerry Watson Telephone number: +44 (0)1527 517715

