The U.K. whey protein market is one of the strongest among the countries in Western Europe. It has seen a huge growth in recent years and is expected to witness at a CAGR of around 7.3% during 2018-2023.
Major drivers of rising consumption of whey proteins in U.K. are increase in applications in health industry, sports industry and in functional foods industry. Research and development in health sector for the consumption of whey protein has contributed significantly to the growth of whey protein market in U.K. For instance, it has been found out that almost 3 million Britons are suffering from type 3 diabetes. In order to cope with diabetes, whey has been found to be effective in instant increase in insulin. Thus, the demand of whey protein in health sector is growing steadily.
The major restraint of whey protein market in U.K. is high manufacturing cost of whey protein due to the high cost of labor combining with rising cost of maintenance. Major players are shifting their production facilities in developing countries to benefit from reduce cost of labor and raw materials cost.
Major application of whey protein in U.K. is in dietary supplements industry and accounts for around 45% of the market share. Whey in dietary supplement industry is used in various forms such as powder, smoothies and sports food products. Application of whey protein in food and beverage industry is the opportunity segment in the market.
Various research institutes in dairy industry are collaborating with the food, beverage and supplement producers to explore various ways of application and product innovation. Some of the innovative products that has entered the market are ready-to-drink beverages, acidic beverages, sauces, coffee creams and frozen desserts.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Awareness About Health Benefits of Supplement Diets
- Growing Use of Whey Proteins in Functional Food and Beverages Industry
- Increasing Demand for Dairy Alternatives Ingredients and Proteins
Restraints
- High Cost of Ingredients and Production
- Growing Vegan Population Alternatives to Whey Protein
- Health Safety Concerns and Undefined Regulations
Opportunities
- Growing Dietary Supplement Prescription
- Surging Demand of High Quality Protein in Food Industry
