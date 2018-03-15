The "United Kingdom Whey Protein Market 2018 Analysis Forecasts 2014-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.K. whey protein market is one of the strongest among the countries in Western Europe. It has seen a huge growth in recent years and is expected to witness at a CAGR of around 7.3% during 2018-2023.

Major drivers of rising consumption of whey proteins in U.K. are increase in applications in health industry, sports industry and in functional foods industry. Research and development in health sector for the consumption of whey protein has contributed significantly to the growth of whey protein market in U.K. For instance, it has been found out that almost 3 million Britons are suffering from type 3 diabetes. In order to cope with diabetes, whey has been found to be effective in instant increase in insulin. Thus, the demand of whey protein in health sector is growing steadily.

The major restraint of whey protein market in U.K. is high manufacturing cost of whey protein due to the high cost of labor combining with rising cost of maintenance. Major players are shifting their production facilities in developing countries to benefit from reduce cost of labor and raw materials cost.

Major application of whey protein in U.K. is in dietary supplements industry and accounts for around 45% of the market share. Whey in dietary supplement industry is used in various forms such as powder, smoothies and sports food products. Application of whey protein in food and beverage industry is the opportunity segment in the market.

Various research institutes in dairy industry are collaborating with the food, beverage and supplement producers to explore various ways of application and product innovation. Some of the innovative products that has entered the market are ready-to-drink beverages, acidic beverages, sauces, coffee creams and frozen desserts.

Key Deliverables

Market trends since 2014 and five year forecasts of market growth

Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends

Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries

Supply demand side trend and analysis

Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern

Insights on growth potential of the market

Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted

Competitive landscape of the industry

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Awareness About Health Benefits of Supplement Diets

Growing Use of Whey Proteins in Functional Food and Beverages Industry

Increasing Demand for Dairy Alternatives Ingredients and Proteins

Restraints

High Cost of Ingredients and Production

Growing Vegan Population Alternatives to Whey Protein

Health Safety Concerns and Undefined Regulations

Opportunities

Growing Dietary Supplement Prescription

Surging Demand of High Quality Protein in Food Industry

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Summary

3. Industry Dynamics

4. Market Size and Forecast

5. Competitive Analysis

6. Company Profiles

Agropur MSI, LLC

Arla Foods

Carbery Group

Champignon-Hofmeister Group

DMK Group

Fonterra Co-operative Group

FrieslandCampina Ingredients

Glanbia Plc

Hilmar Cheese Company Inc

Lactalis Ingredients

Land O'Lakes Inc

Leprino

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5ktmxk/united_kingdom?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005935/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Food Ingredients