Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Nuevolution: Pipeline and strategic execution drives prospects 15-March-2018 / 15:12 GMT/BST London, UK, 28 February 2018 *Edison issues outlook on Nuevolution (NUEV)* Nuevolution's 2017 was defined by internal progress of the ROR?t inhibitor and BET-BD1 programmes (expected to be clinically ready in 2019). In 2018 we anticipate value will be driven by new and existing partners, for example we expect Almirall to initiate a ROR?t inhibitor Phase I trial in late 2018, making it the first Nuevolution product candidate to enter the clinic. In addition to existing collaborations, a new partnership is anticipated by Nuevolution in the next three to nine months. If achieved, revenue from these events will aid Nuevolution's strategy of transitioning into a clinical stage biotech. We value Nuevolution at SEK21.0/share or SEK901m from SEK21.4/share (SEK917m) previously. We value Nuevolution at SEK21.0/share (SEK901m) This decrease is a result of a reduction in net cash, a delay in the expected start of the Almirall Phase I and updating for FX rates, offset by the rolling forward of our model. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Dr Daniel Wilkinson, +44 (0)20 3077 5734 Dr Susie Jana, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Attachment Document title: Nuevloution Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BRADCABGQB [8] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 664721 15-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e60104cf97911cf12810f86db0e60687&application_id=664721&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=664721&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=664721&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=664721&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=664721&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=664721&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=664721&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=02b20cadb60d0ece33b3f0f9cebbc377&application_id=664721&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2018 11:12 ET (15:12 GMT)