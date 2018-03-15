Technavio market research analysts forecast the global smart education market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005777/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global smart education market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global smart education market into the following products (content, software, and hardware), end-users (higher education and K-12 schools), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the availability of cost-effective smart education solutions as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global smart education market:

Availability of cost-effective smart education solutions

The education industry has the presence of multiple hardware providers who are introducing diverse devices to fulfill the educational needs of both students and teachers. These devices support diverse activities of institutions such as teaching, learning, or operational activities. Institutions have iPads and tablets to be used by teachers and students for learning purposes. Apart from these, document cameras, IWBs, projectors, and 3D printers assist in learning. Such devices provide horizontal support, which helps institutions promote any learning environments such as flip and virtual classrooms and experiential and collaborative learning that further promotes the growth of the global smart education market.

The increased accessibility to smartphones and other mobile devices is another major factor that has been contributing to the increasing demand for smart education across the globe. The young population all over the world, generally those aged between 16 and 25 years form one of the largest customer bases of smartphone users in the world. The penetration of smartphones is expected to increase considerably during the forecast period because of their affordability.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio foreducation technology, "The easy accessibility to smartphones has encouraged students to use them for learning and progress evaluation. The penetration of smartphones is high in advanced as well as emerging countries. With the rapid adoption of the BYOD policy in educational institutions in most countries globally, the market will witness a steady growth during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global smart education market segmentation

The content product segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, contributing to more than 40% of the market share. This segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for digital versions of conventional books used in schools and universities. The demand for digital versions of curriculum-oriented books will increase in the next few years because increasing number of students and educators are using e-books for conducting lectures and completing assignments.

The Americas accounted for the largest market share of the global smart education market in 2017, contributing approximately 39% share to the global market. The Americas is expected to witness consistent growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of schools and higher education institutes adopting smart devices in modern classrooms for creating immersive learning environments for the students.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discount on all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005777/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com