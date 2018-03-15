Edison Issues Outlook on Nuevolution (NUEV)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Nuevolution's (Stockholm: NUE) (LSE: 0GTC) 2017 was defined by internal progress of the RORyt inhibitor and BET-BD1 programmes (expected to be clinically ready in 2019). In 2018, we anticipate value will be driven by new and existing partners, for example, we expect Almirall to initiate a RORyt inhibitor Phase I trial in late 2018, making it the first Nuevolution product candidate to enter the clinic. In addition to existing collaborations, a new partnership is anticipated by Nuevolution in the next three to nine months. If achieved, revenue from these events will aid Nuevolution's strategy of transitioning into a clinical stage biotech. We value Nuevolution at SEK21.0/share or SEK901m from SEK21.4/share (SEK917m) previously.

We value Nuevolution at SEK21.0/share (SEK901m) This decrease is a result of a reduction in net cash, a delay in the expected start of the Almirall Phase I and updating for FX rates, offset by the rolling forward of our model.

