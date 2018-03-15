Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2018) - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) ("Bayhorse" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Scandium values have been identified accompanying the high silver assays reported in its news release BHS2018-06, (March 6, 2018) from the Legend, Sunshine and Big Dog mineralized zones, Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA.

The Scandium was identified during the assay resubmission that identified the gold values as reported in news release BHS2018-06. Preliminary metallurgical results indicate that Scandium can be recovered during the processing of the silver from the Bayhorse Silver Mine. Scandium (Sc) is a high value mineral used to produce high strength Aluminum alloys in the Aerospace Industry and is classed as a strategic mineral in the USA. The Company has submitted additional samples for metallurgical testing and recovery characteristics of the Scandium.

Scandium values are tabulated below:

Sample Type Sc g/t BHS 1 Crosscut 7 BHS 2 Raise Legend 16 BHS 3 Legend 5 BHS 4 Legend 6 BHS 5 Legend 12 BHS 6 Shaft Legend 18 BHS 7 Legend 10 BHS 10 Shaft top 17

Sample Type Sc g/t Shaft middle BHS 11 20 BHS 12 Shaft 21 Upper raise 11 Big Dog 20 Chip, Legend top 15 Channel Legend east 11 Chip, Legend west 24 Chip, Legend bottom 12 Chip, Legend top west 21 Chip, Legend west 22 BHS 21 Chip LZ 24

Sample Type Sc g/t BHS 22 blast select 26 BHS 23 blast select 25 BHS 24 blast select 21 BHS 25 blast select 19 BHS 26 blast select 26 BHS 27 blast select 24 BHS 28 blast select 23 BHS 29 blast select 25 BHS 30 blast select 24 BHS 31 blast select 26 BHS 32 blast select 6

Sample Type Sc g/t BHS 33 blast select LZ 6 BHS 34 blast select LZ 6 BHS 35 blast select LZ 14 BHS 36 blast select 16 BHS 37 blast select 22 BHS 38 blast select 14

(Channel, chip samples are selected samples and are not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.)

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill comments, " While the Scandium values reported would not be considered enough to make a Scandium mine, in the event they are economically recoverable, the Scandium is certainly a value added mineral to any silver recovery."

The Company has established a quality control assay program at the Bayhorse Silver Mine. Production samples are split with half placed into a pulverizer, homogenized, dried, and submitted to XRF analysis with the other half retained for comparison. Check samples are sent for assay to a qualified lab. Mine samples reported are split, with one half retained for comparison. Assaying for the samples reported above was undertaken by Metsolve Labs of Langley, BC. The analytical method used for the silver analysis consisted of a 50 gram sample subjected to fire assay with gravimetric finish.

The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical content of this press release.

Bayhorse Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, has earned a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA. Bayhorse is also earning a 75% interest in the past producing Bridging the Gap Project, consisting of ASARCO's historic Crown Point, Silver King, Ranger, Wyoming, Curlew, and Blackhawk silver/lead/zinc mines in Idaho's Silver Valley. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive exploration and mining expertise.

