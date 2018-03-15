Offshore Decommissioning Market to Grow at 5.05% CAGR to 2025

PUNE, India, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds Offshore Decommissioning Market is forecast to reach $8.76 billion by 2025 from $5.91 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.05% during (2017-2025) driven by the maturing oil and gas fields and aging infrastructure in the North Sea and Gulf of Mexico; while the European market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

The offshore decommissioning market by service (well plugging & abandonment, platform removal, others), depth (shallow & deepwater), structure (topsides, other infrastructure), removal (leave in place, partial, complete), and region is forecast globally to 2025.

The leading players in the offshore decommissioning market include Amec Foster Wheeler Plc (U.K.), Aker Solutions ASA (Norway), Ramboll Grooup (Denmark), AF Gruppen ASA (Norway), Technipfmc Plc (France), John Wood Group Plc (U.K.), and Tetra Technologies Inc., (U.S.).

The offshore decommissioning market in Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025. Europe is the largest market, by value, for offshore decommissioning, followed by North America. The European market is also projected to be the fastest growing market, during the forecast period, owing to mature oil and gas fields, particularly in the U.K. and the North Sea. The impending cessation of production in major oil and gas fields would ensure that the European market would grow at the highest pace. Europe is estimated to witness the highest offshore decommissioning spending, with its well-developed regulatory framework compared to other regions.

The offshore decommissioning market by service (well plugging & abandonment, platform removal, others), depth (shallow & deepwater), structure (topsides, other infrastructure), removal (leave in place, partial, complete), and region is analyzed with global forecast to 2025.

The shallow water sub segment in the offshore decommissioning market is estimated to have the highest growth rate by depth. Offshore decommissioning is plugging the oil and gas wells which are matured and are non-productive. Maturing oil and gas fields and aging infrastructure in the North Sea and Gulf of Mexico are driving the offshore decommissioning market. Low crude oil prices are other major driver for this market.

The well plugging and abandonment is the largest segment of the Offshore Decommissioning Market by service type. Well plugging and abandonment constitutes the largest segment of the offshore decommissioning market, by service, in terms of value. Well plugging and abandonment contributes up to 45% of total decommissioning cost of any project. During this activity, detailed well data is collected and prepared for plugging using rig or rig less methods. Demand from the European market is projected to drive the market for well plugging and abandonment.

The U.S. Gulf of Mexico is the second largest offshore decommissioning market closely behind Europe, with a large number of platforms being decommissioned each year. The report will help market leaders and new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall offshore decommissioning market and its sub segments.

The offshore decommissioning market by service (well plugging & abandonment, platform removal, others), depth (shallow & deepwater), structure (topsides, other infrastructure), removal (leave in place, partial, complete), and region is analyzed with global forecast to 2025.

The report provides a picture of the offshore decommissioning market across its different segments and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market in value. Furthermore, the report also includes in-depth competitive analyses of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 56%, Tier 2 - 28%, Tier 3 - 16%

By Designation: C-Level - 25%, D-Level - 35%, Others - 40%

By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 25%, Asia-Pacific - 20%, Middle East & Africa - 15%, South America - 10%

Note: The tier of the companies has been defined on the basis of their total revenue as of 2015: Tier 1 = >USD 10 billion, Tier 2 = USD 1 billion to USD 10 billion, and Tier 3 = < USD 1 billion.

