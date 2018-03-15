The Norwegian oil company announced its intention to enter the solar energy business in February, when it launched a $197 million fund dedicated to renewable energies.Norway-based oil group Statoil has announced it intends to rebrand as Equinor. The company said the new name is intended to reflect its transition to global energy, as it is developing as a broad energy company. "The name Equinor captures our heritage and values, and what we aim to be in the future," said Statoil's President and CEO Eldar Sætre. The new name is the combination of the word "equi", the starting point for words like ...

